AAP govt misguiding farmers on resowing crops post floods: Congress

Tarn Taran, August 10
At its district level meeting convened here on Thursday, the Congress party flayed the state government for not releasing even a single penny to the flood-hit farmers and other affected people.
Former MLA Harminder Singh Gill, district Congress president, chaired the meeting. Addressing party workers, Gill criticised the state government for failing to compensate the farmers for their loss during the floods. He said the land of the farmers was still covered with sand and silt but the state government was advising them to plant paddy again in their fields.
Gill said on August 14, the party would organise a protest in front of the DC office to seek compensation for the flood-hit farmers. The state leaders of the party would address workers that day
