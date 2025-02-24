AAP govt wants to increase retirement age to 60, says Aujla

The Congress party’s Member of Parliament from Amritsar today alleged that the AAP government in Punjab was preparing to increase the retirement age of its employees from the present 58 to 60 years.

In a press release here today, Gurjeet Singh Aujla stated that the decision would prove regressive in the long run as unemployment rate was already high in the state. He said his information was based on reliable sources in the government. He said it was a decision to push Punjab backwards.

The MP said such a decision if it comes would mean that the government does not want to give funds to people who are retiring. “Punjab is passing through a serious phase, he said, while adding that the youth were forced to go abroad in search of employment. “The industry has moved. So, the youth have no other opportunity except to apply for government jobs. But the government wants to snatch that opportunity too,” he alleged.

“The AAP government has always been claiming that it was giving jobs, whereas such a decision will only eliminate jobs. Giving opportunities to youth is not only good for them, but will also contribute to the development of the state,” he said. He said at a time when the youth of Punjab wants to return from foreign countries, these decisions would only push them out of the state.

The Amritsar MP said, “Instructions have been given by the government to release funds as recommended by the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission, but the state appears to be dithering, having decided to release the funds in 12 to 24 installments in which the schedule extends till 2029.” Aujla said that as per government notification, the outstanding funds of any department would be given according to resources that the department had. He said funds would not be given by the State Finance Department.

“The Punjab Government has completed three years in power. People in the ruling dispensation are probably apprehensive that they will not return to power. Hence, these decisions are being taken,” Aujla alleged.