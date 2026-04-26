AAP holds protests across Amritsar

District unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday held protests against its seven Rajya Sabha MPs who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in five Assembly segments.

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Held under the leadership of the MLAs concerned, party workers raised slogans against the betrayal of Raghav Chadha and other Rajya Sabha members. Other MPs who have joined the BJP are Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta and Harbhajan Singh.

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For the Amritsar (West) Assembly segment, the protest was organised at Putlighar Chowk, for Amritsar (South) segment at Sultanwind, for Amritsar (Central) at Hall Gate, for Amritsar (North) at Ganda Singh Chowk, Majitha Road and for Amritsar (East) on the 10-feet road.

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After merger of six elected Rajya Sabha members from Punjab in the BJP, a rattled AAP started a series of public protests against the defectors.

AAP leaders said efforts were underway to get all of them disqualified. They said since MLAs elect Rajya Sabha members, the party wanted to take the electorate along when the demand for recalling the MPs who defected to the BJP.

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Raghav, Mittal, Harbhajan, Gupta, Sandeep Pathak and Vikramjit Singh Sahney represent Punjab in the Upper House. Gupta was elected as an MP last year when Sanjeev Arora vacated his seat following his foray into electoral politics and his elevation as a Punjab minister, the rest five were chosen in 2022. The seventh defector, Swati Maliwal, was elected from Delhi.