DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / AAP holds roadshow in Tarn Taran

AAP holds roadshow in Tarn Taran

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in support of party’s Tarn Taran bypoll candidate, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, on Sunday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday led a roadshow in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the Tarn Taran assembly by-election, accompanied by AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia. The roadshow covered Bala Chak, Gohalwarh, Kot Dasandi Mal, Pandori Ran Singh, Pandori Sidhwan, Mannan, Kherdinke, Thathgarh, Jagatpura and Dhand villages where thousands of residents greeted the leaders.

Advertisement

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said that this by-election was not just about choosing an MLA, it was about deciding the future of Tarn Taran.

Advertisement

He added that AAP's governance is visible on the ground, from providing free electricity to ensuring that ration reaches the poor, improving education and healthcare, and delivering jobs to the youth. Taking a dig at opposition parties, Mann said, "Those who once ruled Punjab, Akalis and Congress, locked themselves inside Chandigarh bungalows for five years." Mann shared his personal vision for Punjab's youth by saying, "My only wish is to see Punjab as number one, to see our youth excel in sports, securing top jobs, and getting it rid of drugs forever. I entered politics only to serve Punjab."

Advertisement

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, in his address, appealed to the people to vote for party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu, saying, "When you elect 'Aap da MLA' with 'Aap di Sarkar', development will happen at double the speed. The opposition will only waste time in the politics of ego and blame game, while AAP delivers results."

AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, and the party leadership for their continued guidance and support. At the time of the roadshow, thousands of employees, specially of the Aam Aadmi Clinics, were protesting in the town, stressing on aceptance of their demands.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts