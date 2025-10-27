AAP holds roadshow in Tarn Taran

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday led a roadshow in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the Tarn Taran assembly by-election, accompanied by AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia. The roadshow covered Bala Chak, Gohalwarh, Kot Dasandi Mal, Pandori Ran Singh, Pandori Sidhwan, Mannan, Kherdinke, Thathgarh, Jagatpura and Dhand villages where thousands of residents greeted the leaders.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said that this by-election was not just about choosing an MLA, it was about deciding the future of Tarn Taran.

He added that AAP's governance is visible on the ground, from providing free electricity to ensuring that ration reaches the poor, improving education and healthcare, and delivering jobs to the youth. Taking a dig at opposition parties, Mann said, "Those who once ruled Punjab, Akalis and Congress, locked themselves inside Chandigarh bungalows for five years." Mann shared his personal vision for Punjab's youth by saying, "My only wish is to see Punjab as number one, to see our youth excel in sports, securing top jobs, and getting it rid of drugs forever. I entered politics only to serve Punjab."

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, in his address, appealed to the people to vote for party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu, saying, "When you elect 'Aap da MLA' with 'Aap di Sarkar', development will happen at double the speed. The opposition will only waste time in the politics of ego and blame game, while AAP delivers results."

AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, and the party leadership for their continued guidance and support. At the time of the roadshow, thousands of employees, specially of the Aam Aadmi Clinics, were protesting in the town, stressing on aceptance of their demands.