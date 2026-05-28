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Home / Amritsar / AAP leader among two injured in gunfire over parking issue in Amritsar

AAP leader among two injured in gunfire over parking issue in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:24 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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A CCTV grab of the area where the incident took place in Amritsar.
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A minor dispute over the parking of a car turned violent when two groups allegedly opened fire at each other in the Kot Atma Ram area under the Division B police station here on Thursday.

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An AAP leader, identified as Jaipal Singh, was among the two persons injured in the clash. The other injured person was identified as Narinder Singh, who runs a spare parts shop near the spot. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

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Senior police officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ravinder Singh, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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According to the police, the incident stemmed from an argument over the parking of a vehicle near Pathra Wala Park. Karan, son of injured AAP leader Jaipal Singh, had allegedly parked his car near the spot when Tejinder Singh, a retired police employee residing opposite the park, objected and asked him to move the vehicle so he could park his own car there.

Narinder Singh, a tenant of Tejinder Singh, along with his son, also joined the argument, which soon escalated into a heated verbal altercation between the two groups.

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ACP Ravinder Singh said the situation turned ugly when members of both groups allegedly pulled out their licensed pistols and opened fire at each other. During the firing, a shot allegedly fired from Jaipal Singh’s side hit Narinder Singh in the leg, while Tejinder Singh allegedly fired at Jaipal Singh, injuring him in the leg.

The firing triggered panic in the densely populated locality.

Station House Officer Balwinder Singh said both parties had been brought to the police station and their statements were being recorded.

The ACP said a case was being registered and further action would be taken after the completion of the preliminary investigation. He added that the accused involved in the firing would be arrested soon.

MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar said Jaipal Singh was an AAP leader who had unsuccessfully contested the municipal councillor election. He added that Jaipal Singh was undergoing treatment in a hospital following the firing incident.

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