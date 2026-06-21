AAP leader escapes bid on life; FIR filed

Sikander Singh Khidowali, vice-chairman of the Majitha Block Samiti, escaped narrowly after some unidentified persons fired gun shots at his vehicle near Khidowali village on Thursday night.

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The complainant said he along with his friends had visited Rasulpur village for some personal work and were heading back in his SUV.

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Around 9.55 pm, when the vehicle reached Khidowali village, he noticed two unidentified youths standing by the roadside with their faces covered. Two more youths were allegedly standing behind them.

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As the Scorpio approached the spot, the two youths standing on the roadside allegedly opened fire at the vehicle with an intention to kill. The complainant immediately sped away from the scene and reached his residence safely.

Later, upon inspecting the vehicle, he found bullet marks on the right side of the SUV, confirming that shots had struck the vehicle.

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Khidowali said being an active political figure, there was intense political rivalry in his village. He expressed suspicion that the attack could be linked to this rivalry and stated that an attempt was made on his life.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attackers while further probe is underway.