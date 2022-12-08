AAP leaders, activists celebrate party’s victory in MCD elections

Amritsar, December 7
AAP activists distributed sweets and danced to the dhol beats to celebrate the victory of the party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.
Party leaders claimed that they would win the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections too, the results for which are yet to be announced.
Party activists and supporters gathered at the party office and celebrated the victory. AAP joint secretary Ashok Talwar said the MCD results have strengthened the party to contest the upcoming MC elections in Punjab with full confidence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP leads on 9 seats in Mandi district, Congress on 1
BJP 31, Congress 23, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 144; Congress 25; AAP 9; Others 4