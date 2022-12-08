AAP leaders, activists celebrate party’s victory in MCD elections

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

AAP activists distributed sweets and danced to the dhol beats to celebrate the victory of the party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

AAP activists celebrate the party’s victory in the MCD elections.

Party leaders claimed that they would win the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections too, the results for which are yet to be announced.

Party activists and supporters gathered at the party office and celebrated the victory. AAP joint secretary Ashok Talwar said the MCD results have strengthened the party to contest the upcoming MC elections in Punjab with full confidence.