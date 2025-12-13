DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / AAP leaders hit out at Opposition in Majitha

AAP leaders hit out at Opposition in Majitha

Hold rallies in support of Talbir Gill

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:26 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
Cabinet Minister and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora, along with Harbhajan Singh ETO, on Friday addressed a poll rally in Majitha and Jandiala Guru in support of Aam Aadmi Party candidates and constituency in-charge Talbir Singh Gill for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections.

Both ministers launched sharp attacks on the opposition parties, especially the Congress and the Akali Dal, while highlighting the achievements of the Mann-led government.

Harbhajan Singh criticised the Congress Party, given the current in-party sling fest, stating that the Congress boycotting the elections in the Majitha constituency clearly shows their fear of defeat. He alleged that the Congress and the Akali Dal have secretly joined hands in the constituency and are campaigning together, but said that this time the people would not let their tactics succeed. He claimed that under the leadership of Talbir Singh Gill, the party would create history by winning all 33 Block Samiti seats and all four Zila Parishad seats.

Aman Arora, in his address, said the previous Akali government had betrayed the people, Punjab’s youth and the farming community.

Speaking on the issue of canal water, he said that the opposition did nothing except play politics over the SYL issue, while the Mann government has laid thousands of kilometres of underground pipelines to ensure water reaches the fields.

Reiterating the Mann government’s cashless health scheme, Arora said that in the coming two to three months, the Punjab Government is going to provide every family with free medical treatment up to Rs10 lakh (cashless health scheme), ensuring that no poor person will have to spend from their pocket for medical care.

Arora also addressed the issue of security after several schools received bomb threats in Amritsar, saying that the police and government agencies are monitoring the situation and that there is no need for panic.

