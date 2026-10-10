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Home / Amritsar / AAP leaders’ outreach at PTMs sparks row; BJP alleges politicisation

AAP leaders’ outreach at PTMs sparks row; BJP alleges politicisation

Minister, MLAs highlight govt schemes; mothers asked to record messages for CM on monthly stipend plan

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:25 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO attends a parent-teacher meeting in a Jandiala school.
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Mega parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) held across schools on Friday saw an AAP minister, MLAs and councillors highlighting the party’s welfare schemes.

The participation of political leaders drew criticism from the BJP, which alleged that an educational exercise was being given a political colour.

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In Amritsar district, the meetings were held in 827 primary, 192 middle, 107 high, 119 senior secondary and 52 government-aided schools.

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Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO attended PTMs at four government schools in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency, highlighting the government’s education initiatives and the importance of parental involvement in students’ development.

MLAs representing Amritsar’s urban constituencies —Ajay Gupta, Jeevanjyot Kaur and Jasbir Singh — also visited schools in their respective constituencies and interacted with parents. The meetings were organised to assess students’ learning and encourage greater parental participation in education.

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Addressing the gatherings, ETO stressed that coordination between parents and teachers was essential to improving students’ academic performance, attendance and learning outcomes.

He also briefed parents on the AAP government’s Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign. Some mothers were also asked to record messages for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about the Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, providing a monthly stipend to women.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Sarchand Singh Khiala alleged that government instructions asking parents to record video testimonials praising the stipend plan had introduced a political dimension to an educational exercise. Khiala claimed that the instructions required the videos to be shared on social media, with 10 selected videos to be uploaded to an official portal. “Should parents attend school meetings to discuss their children’s education or to praise government schemes?” he asked, arguing that the primary purpose of the PTMs should be to review academic performance, address learning gaps and discuss problems faced by students and schools.

He also questioned whether parents were free to offer critical feedback on the schemes or only favourable testimonials would be selected for publicity. He demanded clarity from the government on the purpose and implementation of the alleged video-collection exercise.

Minister rejects charge

Countering allegations, ETO said, “Our government has undertaken extensive work to upgrade schools under the Sikhiya Kranti initiative. The aim is to make parents aware of the improvements in infrastructure, academics and facilities now being provided at government schools. That is why I met parents and interacted with students.”

Meanwhile, Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu, District Education Officer (Elementary), inspected the PTMs at Government Elementary School, Tungbala, and the school on Circular Road.

He discussed the Education Department’s Mission Samarth with parents and reviewed students’ learning levels.

Harjinder Singh, District Education Officer (Secondary), inspected the PTMs at Government Senior Secondary School, Kartarpur, and schools in Butala, Sathiala, Sathiala, Bal Sran and Beas.

He briefed parents on the English project being implemented in secondary schools, including the English mobile app, skill education and coaching for JEE and NEET examinations to support students.

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