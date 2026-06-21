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Home / Amritsar / AAP leaders protest outside BJP MP Chugh’s house over video controversy

AAP leaders protest outside BJP MP Chugh’s house over video controversy

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Neha Saini
Gurbaxpuri
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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AAP workers raise slogans against the BJP in Amritsar on Saturday.
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged protest in Amritsar against the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP for colluding to malign the image of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

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AAP leaders and workers led by Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and Amritsar Central MLA Dr Ajay Gupta gathered outside the residence of BJP MP Tarun Chugh and staged a demonstration.

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They alleged that a fake video involving CM Mann was being circulated to mislead the public.

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The protesters accused the BJP of attempting to disturb Punjab’s atmosphere through “religion-based and hate politics”. This happened on a day when senior Punjab BJP leadership gathered at Amritsar to receive BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who is on a three-day Punjab visit.

MLA Gupta said the BJP was trying to divide people on religious lines, but asserted that Punjabis would not allow such politics to succeed. “The traditional parties, including the BJP and SAD, fear CM Bhagwant Mann. They fear the development works done by him. As they do not have anything against him, they are running this malicious campaign against him,” he said.

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AAP’s Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia, Mayor, Amritsar, said, “CM Bhagwant Mann is Punjab’s son, people love him and want him as their leader. Sukhbir Singh Badal, who says that he will lead Dharam Yudh Morcha, first needs to find the truth behind 328 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib.”

AAP leaders and workers sought strict action against those allegedly involved in creating and spreading the fake video. This demonstration was directed against the BJP, with party leaders accusing the saffron party of trying to create political unrest in the state.

Sukhbir Badal’s effigy burnt in Tarn Taran

The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held a protest against Shiromani Akali Dal’s leaders for trying to defame Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on the basis of a video, which has been declared fabricated by two forensic laboratories.

Led by Gurvinder Singh Beharwal, AAP district chief, Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhunn, Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Surinder Kaur Bhullar, wife of Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, and office-bearers participated in the demonstration.

Addressing party workers, Lalpura slammed SAD for using the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, to settle political scores and hatching conspiracy to defame CM Mann. He said CM had never done any wrong that goes against the religion.

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