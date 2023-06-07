AAP MLA accuses police of harassing restaurant owners

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

Citing examples of inaction in some cases and hyper action in others, the Amritsar North MLA, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, has accused the police of collecting money from hoteliers and restaurant owners in the city, especially in Ranjit Avenue area.

“In a recent incident at a banquet hall, the police did not take any action even after over 65 phone calls by the employees after few people created a ruckus and left without paying the bill,” said the Aam Aadmi Party leader about the police inaction.

To drive home his point, Singh cited another example where two FIRs were registered against a restaurant in Ranjit Avenue. He added that the first FIR was registered against the owners, claiming that the restaurant did not have the requisite permission for serving liquor. He claimed that when the owners produced the valid documents during a press conference later, a second FIR was registered a few days later to cover the goof up.

Kunwar said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting with the members of the industry had asked them to do their business fearlessly. “The CM had stated that hotels and restaurants are big contributors to industry. If the police are to decide whose business should flourish and whose should not, then it defeats the purpose of the government policy,” said the MLA.

He alleged that police usually harass the businesses which fail to succumb to its illegal demands. “Personally I am not in favour of pub and bar culture, but if the police have allowed someone to do a business legally then the police have no authorization to harass the businessmen,” he added.

He added that he had brought the matter to the notice of the Police Commissioner and hopes that action would be taken against the erring officials.