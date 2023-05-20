AAP MLA dwells on dev in meeting with party leaders

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 19

In a meeting with the party’s ward in-charges of Tarn Taran city held here on Friday to discuss the problems and main issues concerning residents, MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal appealed to them to be in regular in touch with the people to serve them without any discrimination. He said that the beautification of Tarn Taran city had been initiated on a large scale under which the main road of the town was renovated by carpeting it with a layer of bitumen mixed crusher-stone and the remaining roads too were on the agenda.

The rectification of the defunct streetlight system had been started and the park will also be renovated, he said the MLA, adding that the overall development of Tarn Taran assembly constituency was his top priority.

He called upon the residents to cooperate with the administration for the development of the town. Gurminder Singh Walia, Tarlochan Singh, Sarbarinder Singh Bharowal, Balwinder Kaur and Kamlesh Chaudhri were among those who participated in the meeting.