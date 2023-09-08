AAP MLA fails to turn up, KMSC activists burn effigy

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 7

Residents and farmers of Gohalwar village, under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, lodged a strong protest and burnt an effigy of AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, who failed to come to the village to redress their grievances on Thursday.

The promise of the visit was given to the residents last Saturday on the MLA’s behalf when he had to escape under tight police cover from the village leaving behind his official vehicle. The MLA was gheraoed by the farmers and residents who wanted him to inquire into the fate of assurances given to the residents by him during the elections last year.

DSP Tarsem Masih had given an assurance on behalf of the MLA that the administration would arrange an interaction with the MLA at the village common place on Thursday (today). After the DSP’s assurance, the protesters released the official vehicle of the MLA which had been seized by them.

#Kashmir #Tarn Taran