Home / Amritsar / AAP MLA Lalpura shifted to Amritsar Central Jail

AAP MLA Lalpura shifted to Amritsar Central Jail

Ravjot Grewal to take charge as new SSP, Pareek shifted as AIG, SSOC
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:21 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura who was convicted in a more than 12-year-old case of molestation has been shifted to Central Jail, Amritsar, last night. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Pareek, who has been transferred as AIG, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Punjab, to SAS Nagar, Mohali, confirmed the shifting of the MLA to Amritsar Central Jail.

There are reports that the MLA is suffering from some serious ailment because of which he has been shifted to Amritsar for better medical facilities.

Ravjot Grewal has been appointed as the new SSP of Tarn Taran, as per the orders issued by the state government. Ravjot Grewal was serving as Joint Director, IVC-SU Vigilance Bureau, Punjab. Grewal is yet to take charge as SSP here.

