AAP MLA’s PA booked for attempt to murder after assault on shopkeeper in Amritsar

Maninder Singh, an alleged personal assistant (PA) to Amritsar East MLA Jeevanjot Kaur, has been accused of assaulting an electronics shopkeeper along with his relatives at a market in the Rambagh area.

The incident came to light when a case under charges of attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the BNS was registered against him at the Division A police station. The incident occurred five days ago at a market opposite Rambagh Church.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the incident took place on October 17 when the victim, identified as Ashwani Kumar (43), a resident of Pakharpura village who runs an electronics shop, had gone to the market to purchase goods.

Advertisement

He alleged that he encountered Sucha Singh, his son Rana, Harpreet Singh, his son-in-law Maninder Singh (PA of MLA Jeevanjot Kaur) and another relative during his visit. On seeing him, the accused shouted and hurled abuses at him.

As per the complaint, Rana allegedly shouted at his accomplices to catch him. He alleged that Rana and his father, Sucha Singh, held him by his arms, while Maninder Singh and Sucha Singh’s other son allegedly assaulted him.

Advertisement

The complainant further alleged that he was struck twice in the abdomen with a kirch (sharp-edged weapon). He was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, from where he was referred to a private hospital owing to his critical condition.

Following his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 109, 190, 191(3) and 61(2) of the BNS and initiated a probe.

Police authorities said further investigation was underway and efforts were being made to nab the suspects. A monetary dispute is stated to be the reason behind the assault, the police said.