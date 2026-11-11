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Home / Amritsar / AAP neglecting cane farmers: BJP’s Chugh

AAP neglecting cane farmers: BJP’s Chugh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:40 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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BJP national general secretary and Member of Parliament Tarun Chugh, who is also the party’s prominent face in Amritsar, has criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for allegedly neglecting sugarcane farmers. He said the crushing season was approaching, yet the state government had failed to announce the State Advised Price (SAP) for the 2026-27 season.

Chugh said the silence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government on an issue directly affecting farmers was deeply concerning.

He stated that the Bhagwant Mann government had assured farmers that Punjab would offer the highest sugarcane price in the country. However, while Haryana had already announced its revised price, farmers in Punjab were still awaiting clarity from their government.

“Punjab’s previous SAP stood at Rs 416 per quintal. Why is the government delaying the announcement of the new price when the crushing season is about to begin?” he asked.

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Chugh further claimed that around Rs 7 crore in payments from the previous crushing season were still pending. “In addition, nearly Rs 27.74 crore in historical dues linked to the Phagwara sugar mill continue to burden farmers. The government must also clarify how much of the Rs 68.50 per quintal subsidy announced in January 2026 has been disbursed and how much remains unpaid,” he said.

He said the warning by farmers to block road and rail traffic in Jalandhar from November 20 reflected the seriousness of the issue.

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