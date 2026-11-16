AAP only backs deserving candidates, says Kataruchak

Congratulating his colleagues who have been given tickets to re-contest the Assembly elections, Punjab Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday urged them to begin their campaigns and wished them success.

Addressing mediapersons here, Kataruchak, while responding to a query on whether he would contest the forthcoming elections, said the party leadership would take a decision. He maintained that in a party guided by democratic principles, elections were not everything and a worker could be assigned several other responsibilities.

Expressing confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party’s prospects, he said the party would return to power in Punjab. He added that only those leaders who fulfil the criteria laid down by the party high command would be given tickets.

Commenting on resistance to some candidates announced by the party, Kataruchak said personal agendas should be set aside in the larger interest of the organisation.

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On paddy procurement, he said Punjab had achieved the Centre’s target of procuring 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy during the current procurement season.

Kataruchak said that as of November 14, 185.26 LMT of paddy had arrived in mandis across the state, of which 181.69 LMT had been procured. Payments worth Rs 41,972 crore had been transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts. He added that around 8.34 lakh farmers had brought their produce to mandis across Punjab during the season.

The Punjab Government had also written to the Union Government seeking a revision and enhancement of the state’s Cash Credit Limit (CCL), as total procurement was expected to touch nearly 200 LMT, he said.

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The minister said 146 LMT of paddy had already been lifted from the mandis and the procurement process was now entering its final phase after reaching its peak.

Kataruchak said Punjab had witnessed a bumper paddy crop this season and had surpassed the target of 180 LMT allocated by the Central Government.

Recalling the situation when the AAP government assumed office, he said only about 22 per cent of agricultural land received canal water. The government had now succeeded in ensuring that nearly 80 per cent of canal water reached the tail ends of the canal network and farmlands.

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He said canal water carried a significant amount of minerals from the mountains, which had contributed to improved crop productivity. According to him, the shift of some areas from basmati to non-basmati cultivation had also helped increase overall paddy output.