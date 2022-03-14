AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

THANKSGIVING Police designated to keep a vigil during the AAP’s roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 13

The city police on Sunday remained on toes and had a tough time providing security during various programmes organised in view of high-profile visit of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CM-designate Bhagwant Mann along with all winning candidates of the party during the recently held Assembly poll.

They arrived in the holy city to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and homage at historic Jallianwala Bagh. They also carried out a roadshow for expressing gratitude to the people of Punjab for the unprecedented support and massive win in the Assembly poll.

AAP won 92 seats out of 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab giving drubbing to stalwarts of traditional political parties of the Congress and SAD. In Amritsar, it won nine seats out of 11 constituencies.

The heavy police force was deputed on the route from Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport to the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Jallianwala Bagh since early morning. Police teams were also deputed from Kitchlew Chowk, famously known as Kachahri Chowk, to Novelty Chowk, where they carried out the roadshow. It being a Sunday, there was a huge rush of devotees at the Golden Temple for paying obeisance.

They reached the roadshow around an hour late from the scheduled time. Heavy police force was present on the entire stretch.

A police official said though volunteers of the party were in touch with the police officials, there was no official programme list with the Police Department. The police officials, therefore, remained on toes till they arrived at the airport and moved towards Darbar Sahib.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said the police called several officials and police teams from the border range for security though the entire programme was managed by the city police.

“Around four cops and six DSP-rank officials were called from the border range for managing the security at various points,” he said.

Prospects of better governance made people forget inconvenience

Amritsar: Though, the general public faced huge inconvenience due to the roadshow by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, many did not complain as they hoped that the Aam Aadmi Party would really bring the change it had promised. Apart from the 3-km stretch of the Mall Road from Kachehri Chowk to SSSS Chowk, long traffic jams were witnessed in nearby areas as traffic came to a standstill. Even the outer bypass road had traffic chaos as large number of people had turned up from far-off places. In little respite from traffic chaos created by the roadshow, AAP leaders decided to end it at Novelty Chowk instead of the SSSS Chowk, as it had originally planned. It took hours, even after the roadshow culminated, for the traffic to return to normal, as a large number of buses ferrying party supporters were returning to their respective destinations. Satinder Singh, a resident stranded in the traffic jam commented: “Though it is an inconvenience, the prospects of better and corruption-free governance makes me feel happy, as I hope that I will not have to run from pillar to post to get my works done.” Like Singh, many others, too, expressed similar sentiments. Another section of residents expressed that the government should come out of the poll mode as soon as possible and focus on delivering. “Everyone, including those who had not voted for AAP, are happy that the new party might change the course of future politics. The new government should refrain from wasting away any more time,” another resident Balwant Singh said. — Manmeet Singh Gill

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple

Five pilots die in six months; no decision yet on ageing copter

Five pilots die in six months; no decision yet on ageing copter

Efforts to replace Cheetah copters fail to materialise

Not political tourists: G-23 at CWC

Not political tourists: G-23 at CWC

Leaders tell Sonia Gandhi she needs to be cautious of those ...

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Acid attack: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Minor girl gang-raped, two women among 4 booked

Man fighting to get justice for 7 years dies of cardiac arrest

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP’s car

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

'This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs'

ACS reviews all arrangements

... & state readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive in district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College