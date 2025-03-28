AAP sarpanch fired at in Naushehra Pannuan

Motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at the Sarpanch of Naushehra Pannuan village Gurpreet Singh on Thursday. However, he escaped unhurt. Sarpanch Gurpreet Singh of the ruling AAP was standing outside his farm house, situated on Lauhuka Road, when the incident took place.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patti, Kanwalpreet Singh said that soon after the news was received, the police force led by SHO, Sarhali, reached the spot. The DSP said that the bike-borne assailants were masked. The DSP said that the assailants, who have been identified, fired six rounds at the Sarpanch and managed to flee from the spot. The police have recovered three empty cartridges. The Sarhali police have registered a case under Section 109, BNS, and Sections 25, 54 and 59, Arms Act. The DSP assured that the assailants would be held soon.