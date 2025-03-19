AAP supremo, CM Mann dedicate renovated Civil Hospital to people

The renovated Civil Hospital was dedicated to city residents by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal. Later, they addressed a huge gathering at Indoor Stadium here.

“A modern and fully modular orthopaedic operation theatre has been established at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore. It is equipped with advanced surgical instruments and the modular design ensures a sterile and infection-controlled environment. Similarly, all washrooms within the Outpatient Department (OPD), emergency unit and inpatient wards have been renovated,” said Health Minister Balbir Singh.

Two old lifts have been refurbished and brought back to service after a gap of 12 years and all non-functional fans and lights have been replaced with new energy-efficient models. A rigorous rodent control protocol has been implemented and the hospital’s boundary wall has been reconstructed.

Kejriwal while addressing a gathering at Indoor Stadium said previous leaders had sheltered drug, sand, transport, cable and other mafias for the sake of their vested interests. He said these leaders were routed out of power and were succeeded by a government whose leaders had publicly sworn that drugs would be wiped out within four months of their coming into power but nothing tangible happened.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said: “The state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drugs and a decisive war has been launched to wipe out the menace from the state.”

The state government has launched a crackdown against corrupt officers in the state.

He said those officials who were seeking licences for corruption by going on a mass leave in support of their dishonest officers had been shifted.

Patient shares woes

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal met patients in wards. A woman requested Mann that his daughter should be given pension and asked him to note down her number as nobody follows up their grievances later. Many patients had a difficult time due to the VIP visit on Tuesday and were seen waiting to get medicines.

Teachers not allowed to enter indoor Stadium

Members of a few teacher unions came to meet the Chief Minister at Indoor Stadium but they were not allowed to enter it and were asked to go to the DC’s office where they will be able to meet the CM. The unions were left baffled as they continued waiting for hours at the DC’s office but Mann did not come there.

Traffic hit

Traffic was crippled in the city as the event was going on at Indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace and motorists had a difficult time commuting on Tuesday.

Met Gogi’s kin

Arvind Kejriwal, along with CM, and other senior leaders went to late MLA Gurpreet Gogi’s residence and met his wife Sukhchain Gogi and his son. Kejriwal said the party was with the family now and would always stand by them.

Slip of tongue

While addressing people at Indoor Stadium, Kejriwal was mentioning about the loss of MLA West Gurpreet Gogi but instead of saying MLA from Ludhiana West, he mistakenly mentioned Lucknow West.