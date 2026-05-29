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Home / Amritsar / AAP wins 30 seats to capture Batala civic body

AAP wins 30 seats to capture Batala civic body

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Batala, Updated At : 11:57 PM May 29, 2026 IST
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AAP wrested the Batala municipal corporation from the Congress by bagging 30 of the 50 seats at stake.

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The previous municipal house had been controlled by the Congress with a brute majority. The Congress came second with 18 seats while the BJP stood third with just two seats. It is a sharp drop from its previous efforts as the city was once considered a BJP stronghold.

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SAD was nowhere to be seen in the contest and it failed to open its account. The party had been riddled with dissensions ever since the polls were announced. Nobody had expected the party to fare so badly and pollsters had claimed it would bag anything between 5 to 7 seats.

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Despite the fact that former cabinet minister Anil Joshi and Congress leader Amandeep Jyantipuria had been camping in the city for the last few days, the Congress’s performance belied expectations. It was expecting to do an encore but fell far short of the total seats it

continued on page 2

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