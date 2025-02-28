AAP’s Delhi leadership a drain on state exchequer, say Cong leaders

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab alleging that it had allowed its Delhi-based leadership to drain the state exchequer. The PPCC chief expressed his views while addressing a political conference in Sanghwan village in Patti area on Thursday. The conference was organised with the efforts of Harminder Singh Gill, former MLA and district president of the party. Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Charanjit Singh Channi, Lok Sabha Member and former Chief Minister, Punjab, besides others leaders were present in the meeting and addressed the gathering.

In his address, Raja Warring alleged that the state government led by Bhagwant Mann was a tool in the hands of its Delhi-based leadership and did not have the interests of Punjab at heart.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi called upon party workers to shun their differences and work unitedly in the coming Vidhan Sabha elections. Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that the state government had lost its grip over the administration because of which the law and order situation was going from bad to worse and gangsters were having a free run. Bajwa said that development works started by the previous Congress-led state government had been stopped as was visible from the stopping of construction work of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Law University in Kairon village.

Advertisement

Former MLAs Sukhpal Singh Bhullar and Kulbir Singh Zira also addressed the meeting.