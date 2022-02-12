Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

Medico-turned-politician Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who is contesting the election from the Amritsar South for the second time, believes in meeting voters personally, so he is visiting people door to door.

Soliciting their support, he along with a small group of volunteers ring doorbells, talk to elders and shower love on children. A majority of volunteers accompanying him are young men and women.

Through Dr Nijjer, the AAP wants to wrest the Bolaria citadel as the family has been firmly holding it for the past nearly 15 years. His opponent Inderbir Singh Bolaria has won the constituency thrice. Before him, his father Raminder Singh Bolaria had won the 2007 Assembly election.

Dr Nijjar, who has been associated with the AAP since it was launched here, says: “Last time I was new, so most of the candidates were not well familiar with me. Now they know very well that how the AAP government has transformed the health and education sectors in Delhi. One can see a turnaround in the health and education sectors.”

On problems being faced by residents of the Amritsar South constituency, he said during the campaigning he found many areas crying for cleanliness and facing shortage of potable water. Besides, drug addiction is said to be rampant in the constituency. Sultanwind, the oldest village of Punjab, is situated in the constituency, which continues to remain undeveloped.

Dr Nijjar runs a leading diagnostic centre in the city. The biggest problem is the solid waste management plant. The very idea of creating such a plant in the heart of the city is illogical. To diminish the pollution level in the city, the area along Chattiwind canal — from Vallah to Chattiwind — could be used to create a walking passage for joggers.

He concluded his interview with the words that “people are fed up with both SAD and Congress. So I do not find any competition this time”.