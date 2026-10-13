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Home / Amritsar / AAP’s education revolution claim a lie, says MLA

AAP’s education revolution claim a lie, says MLA

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Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 09:20 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma
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Former Punjab BJP president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma today claimed the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim of bringing an education revolution in Punjab had fallen flat.

He said: “In a district like Jalandhar, many schools were being run from tin sheds, while in places where school buildings exist, there were no teachers.”

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“During 2025-2026, there were 1,749 single-teacher schools across Punjab. In several places, villagers had to hire teachers. Not only this, 50 per cent of principal posts in senior secondary schools were lying vacant. Even more surprising is that 110 out of 228 Block Education Officer (BEO) posts are lying vacant,” said the MLA.

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He added that teachers were being forced to spend money from their own pockets to organise sporting events in primary schools.

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