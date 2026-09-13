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Home / Amritsar / AAP's Kuldeep Dhaliwal accuses Centre of withholding Punjab’s rightful share of 1,051 MW from central pool

AAP's Kuldeep Dhaliwal accuses Centre of withholding Punjab’s rightful share of 1,051 MW from central pool

Dhaliwal blames Centre’s ‘negative attitude’ for crisis; says all 10 thermal units functioning smoothly

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:52 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Punjab AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. File photo
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab’s chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the power crisis Punjab faced over the past four to five days was the result of the Central Government’s negative attitude and its policy of depriving the state of its rightful share.

Dhaliwal added that due to efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Powercom officials, Punjab has now completely emerged from the crisis.

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Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dhaliwal said the problem had arisen due to technical faults in the units of the private thermal power plants at Talwandi Sabo and Nabha, which have now been completely rectified. Since 6 am on Sunday, uninterrupted electricity has been supplied across Punjab to agricultural, industrial and domestic consumers without any outage.

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Punjab’s own power generation has reached 5,300-5,400 MW, and all 10 thermal units in the state are functioning smoothly. The total demand of 15,700 MW is being successfully met.

He said whenever any state faces a technical crisis, it is the Centre’s duty to support it. During such a difficult time, the Central Government abandoned Punjab. The 1,051 MW of electricity that Punjab was to receive from the central pool was stopped. Despite the Punjab Power Minister and officials repeatedly contacting the Centre and writing letters, the Centre provided no assistance.

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Assuring the people of Punjab, farmers and industrialists, Dhaliwal said there was absolutely no need to panic. The state was receiving a continuous supply of coal from its own Pachhwara Coal Mine. The Ropar plant has 30 days’ coal available, Lehra Mohabbat has 11 days, Goindwal Sahib has 16 days, Nabha has eight days and Talwandi Sabo has four days of coal available.

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