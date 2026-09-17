Abetment to suicide: No headway in Sri Guru Arjan Dev Government College case

The police have not yet arrested Jagtar Singh, a senior assistant at Sri Guru Arjan Dev (SGAD) Government College, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of lab attendant Tarsem Singh, who died four days ago.

City police station SHO Paramjit Singh Virdi said two teams had been formed to arrest the accused and were conducting raids at various locations. He said the accused’s last known location was traced to Murabba Wali Street in Amritsar, but he was not found there.

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Before his death, Tarsem Singh had recorded a video that was later circulated on social media. In the video, he allegedly accused Jagtar Singh of harassing him on various pretexts and demanding bribes. He also alleged that Jagtar Singh threatened to get him transferred to another place if he did not pay the money.

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Tarsem Singh allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on the evening of September 13. His wife, Neetu, rushed him to a private hospital in Tarn Taran, where he died during treatment.

Following his death, police registered a case of abetment to suicide. SHO Virdi said efforts were underway to trace the accused.

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Tarsem Singh is survived by his widow, a two-year-old son and two daughters.