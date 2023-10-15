Absconding murder suspect held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

The police today arrested the key suspect in a case related to murder of a youth on Batala Road in August this year. The arrested suspect has been identified as Vikas Shahi, alias Vicky, a resident of Gali Banke Bihari on Batala Road.

Earlier, the police had arrested Rahul, alias Daddu, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in the same case on August 12.

The police recovered .32 pistol, two cartridges and a motorcycle used in the crime from Vicky.

The suspects had killed Rahul, alias Soma, a resident of Sandhu Colony, on August 11. A case was registered on the statement of Balwant Singh, father of Rahul. Balwant told the police that his son Rahul was going towards Batala Road with his friend Prince on his motorcycle on August 11 at 3 pm. Two bike-borne men came from Batala Road side and intercepted them. The youth sitting pillion on the motorcycle attacked Rahul when he opposed them. The unknown youth shot at Rahul with his pistol and fled from spot. Rahul received two bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The police registered a case at the Sadar police station.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, said a police team led by SHO Sadar Amandeep Singh arrested Rahul, alias Daddu, on same day of the crime, but key suspect Vikas Shahi, alias Vicky, who shot Rahul had absconded. He was arrested by the police in another case of the NDPS Act. The ACP said a .32-bore pistol and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from Vicky.