Absence of auto stands leads to traffic chaos on Amritsar roads

The absence of designated stands for auto-rickshaws is the main cause behind traffic mess on most of the city roads. Chaos prevails when auto drivers stop their vehicles anywhere, causing sudden disruptions in the flow of traffic. Commuters have to face tough times when they get stuck in a chaos. The situation is further compounded by the presence of illegal auto-rickshaws on roads.

“It’s a nightmare to navigate city streets,” said Ramesh Kumar, a local resident. He complained that auto-rickshaws stop anywhere without caring for traffic rules or pedestrians’ safety. “It’s a miracle as no major road accident has taken place on city roads,” he added.

The lack of designated stands has led to a free-for-all situation with auto-rickshaw drivers competing for passengers and stopping their vehicles at will. The presence of illegal auto-rickshaws adds to chaos. “These illegal rickshaws are a menace. They do not follow any rules and they are a threat to the safety of passengers and other road users,” said Rohan Sharma, a local resident.

Advertisement

Residents are demanding that the authorities must take action to address the issue. “We need designated stands for auto-rickshaws and the authorities need to crack down on illegal rickshaws. Until then, the streets will remain a chaotic mess,” said Balwant Singh, another resident.

People say that as auto-rickshaw is the most favoured and dependable mode of transportation for people, there must be some check on these to ensure public safety.