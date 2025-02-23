DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Absence of auto stands leads to traffic chaos on Amritsar roads

Absence of auto stands leads to traffic chaos on Amritsar roads

The absence of designated stands for auto-rickshaws is the main cause behind traffic mess on most of the city roads. Chaos prevails when auto drivers stop their vehicles anywhere, causing sudden disruptions in the flow of traffic. Commuters have to...
article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:15 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chaos prevails on a road due to the absence of stands for auto-rickshaws in Amritsar on Saturday.
Advertisement

The absence of designated stands for auto-rickshaws is the main cause behind traffic mess on most of the city roads. Chaos prevails when auto drivers stop their vehicles anywhere, causing sudden disruptions in the flow of traffic. Commuters have to face tough times when they get stuck in a chaos. The situation is further compounded by the presence of illegal auto-rickshaws on roads.

“It’s a nightmare to navigate city streets,” said Ramesh Kumar, a local resident. He complained that auto-rickshaws stop anywhere without caring for traffic rules or pedestrians’ safety. “It’s a miracle as no major road accident has taken place on city roads,” he added.

The lack of designated stands has led to a free-for-all situation with auto-rickshaw drivers competing for passengers and stopping their vehicles at will. The presence of illegal auto-rickshaws adds to chaos. “These illegal rickshaws are a menace. They do not follow any rules and they are a threat to the safety of passengers and other road users,” said Rohan Sharma, a local resident.

Advertisement

Residents are demanding that the authorities must take action to address the issue. “We need designated stands for auto-rickshaws and the authorities need to crack down on illegal rickshaws. Until then, the streets will remain a chaotic mess,” said Balwant Singh, another resident.

People say that as auto-rickshaw is the most favoured and dependable mode of transportation for people, there must be some check on these to ensure public safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper