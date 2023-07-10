Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 9

Family members of Manjit Singh (23), an accident victim who succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, today held a demonstration by keeping his body on the road at Bhandari Bridge here. The protest led to the disruption of traffic on the busy road.

The family members were demanding the identification of the suspects and their arrest. They accused the police of inaction as it failed to identify and release the CCTV camera footage of the car-borne suspects.

The accident had taken place on June 19 when the victim who was travelling by a scooter was hit by a vehicle. Manjit Singh was dragged by the car leading to serious injuries while his friend who was riding the pillion escaped with minor injuries.

Lovely, a relative of the deceased, alleged that the investigating officer in the case had failed to procure the footage even as CCTV cameras were installed on the Bhandari Bridge and roads leading to it. He said unknown car-borne persons had hit his scooter. He said he recorded his statement before the police but the police had failed to identify the suspects.

“We are demanding justice for the victim. We seek the CCTV footage of the incident and those who had killed him. It was a white colour Swift car which hit his scooter. The police have failed to trace the accused till now,” he said.

According to the police, a case was registered under Section 279, 336, 337 and 427 of the IPC against unknown persons after the incident. He said Section 304-A had now been added to the FIR. He said the cameras at the Bhandari Bridge were not yet functional and therefore the police did not have the CCTV footage of the incident. “The investigations are in progress,” said police officials who met with the family members at the bridge assuring all support.