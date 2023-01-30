Accused in murder bid yet to be arrested

Amritsar, January 29
Even after elapsing of two days, the police were yet to arrest ASI’s son and his accomplice who had allegedly fired at a girl on Airport Road. The police have also nominated his father ASI Amarjit Singh, his mother, and accomplice Sukhwinder Singh, besides several unidentified persons on the charges of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act yesterday.
Rajwinder Singh, the prime suspect along with his accomplice, shot at a 22-year-old girl at her house in Friends Avenue on Airport Road.
Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, who was supervising the investigation, said that around six raiding parties were on job and carrying out raids at different locations where they could be hiding. He said investigations were on to ascertain whether the accused used his father’s weapon for the crime.
