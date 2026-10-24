DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Ace cricketer Mohinder Amarnath recalls clean Amritsar of 1970s, appeals to keep holy city clean

Ace cricketer Mohinder Amarnath recalls clean Amritsar of 1970s, appeals to keep holy city clean

Cleanliness has been a recurring concern in Amritsar, especially around the Hall Gate stretch that leads to the Golden Temple

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:06 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Recalling his student days at DAV College near Hall Gate in the 1970s, Amarnath said he recalled Amritsar as a clean and tidy city. Image credit/Instagram/@chalo_amritsar
Advertisement

Ace cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath, recalling his student days in Amritsar, has called for keeping the city clean and extended his best wishes to those working towards the cause.

Recalling his student days at DAV College near Hall Gate in the 1970s, Amarnath said he recalled Amritsar as a clean and tidy city.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, he said he would visit Darbar Sahib to pay obeisance whenever he got the chance. “Many of my prayers were answered,” he said.

Advertisement

He remembered the Hall Gate area as clean and orderly, with shops, rickshaws and devotees heading to the shrine.

Amarnath said he got another opportunity to visit the city in 2011, when he was doing a television programme at the Attari border during the World Cup hosted by India. He said the city, including its lanes, looked clean and tidy, which left a good impression on him.

Advertisement

He said people wanted Amritsar, the city of the Gurus, to stay clean and stressed that every city in the country should be kept clean.

The appeal was made in collaboration with the social media handles of the Vantrukh Foundation and Chalo Amritsar.

Cleanliness has been a recurring concern in Amritsar, especially around the Hall Gate stretch that leads to the Golden Temple. Residents have complained of garbage heaps, stagnant water and stray animals in the old Sabzi Mandi area outside Hall Gate, near Bhandari Bridge, alleging inadequate action by the civic body.

Earlier reports have pointed out that the route is frequently used by tourists and dignitaries heading to the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh.

Also known by his nickname Jimmy Amarnath, the cricketer extended his best wishes to all those associated with the cleanliness campaign or those working towards it.

“May the country stay clean, healthy and keep progressing,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts