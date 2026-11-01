Achievers from Majha shine at The Tribune awards

For Punjabi actor Binnu Dhillon, seeing his name in the pages of The Tribune was once a moment of immense pride for his family.
Sharing his association with the newspaper as the Guest of Honour at The Tribune Achievers’ Awards in Amritsar, Dhillon recalled how his father, like many others, was an avid reader of The Tribune. “When I started doing small theatre and television roles, my first newspaper interview appeared in these columns. My father used to read only The Tribune, so seeing my name in the newspaper was the proudest I could make my family,” he said.
Highlighting the newspaper’s credibility, he said the authority and authenticity associated with its news coverage were qualities The Tribune had earned over its decades-long journey.
The Tribune Punjab Achievers’ Awards recognise and celebrate individuals and institutions making a mark across various fields and regions of the state. Extending the celebrations beyond a single city, the awards have brought the spotlight on achievers from Malwa, Doaba and Majha, besides the Chandigarh region. The award ceremonies have been held in Bathinda, Patiala, Mohali and Amritsar, providing a platform to honour individuals and institutions for their contributions and achievements. The initiative celebrates excellence, perseverance and inspiring journeys while recognising people and organisations contributing to the state’s progress.
The Amritsar edition, held at Taj Swarna on Saturday, continued this tradition of acknowledging regional talent and achievement.
Adding a vibrant Punjabi folk flavour to the event, folk artists Mandher Brothers — Jaskanwar Singh (24) and Nawkanwar Singh (21) — enthralled the audience with performances rooted in traditional Punjabi storytelling.
The duo brought rustic energy to the stage with traditional instruments such as the dhadd-sarangi, dotara and tumbi, celebrating the richness of Punjab’s folk musical heritage.
Achievers’ Awards Recipients
- Gurpreet Singh Virk, Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh Welfare Club, Zirakpur
- Rajan Bedi, SSB Group, Amritsar
- Inderjit Singh Josan, German Kabaddi Federation and Welfare Association, Talwandi Chaudharia, Kapurthala
- Dr A P Singh, Dean, Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar
- RMS Chhina, Pro-Chancellor, Khalsa University, Amritsar
- Dr Gursimranjit Singh Gill, The Alpenstock World School, Dunera, Pathankot
- New Indian Public School, Butala, Amritsar
- Dr Mohit Arora, Director (Orthopaedics), Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar
- Dr Raj Kamal, Director (Neurosurgery), Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar
- Dr Manik Mahajan, Additional Director (Neurology), Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar
- Sunny Mahajan, Director, Partap World School, Pathankot
- Vicky Sharma and Rohit Sharma, Veer Group, Amritsar
- Sukhjinder Singh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Academy, Rupnagar
- Harwinderpal Singh Shabad, Proprietor, M/s HM Packaging India, Shahbad-Batala, Gurdaspur
- Shagun Gupta and Dr Srijal Gupta, Caledonian International School, Pathankot
- Balbir Bajaj, President, Shri Ram Educational Society, Amritsar
- Dr Yadvinder Singh, HoD (Cardiology) and Director (Cardiac Services),
Amandeep Hospital
- Dr Pankaj Goel, Director (Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery), Amandeep Hospital
- Dr Sheshank Mahajan, Surgical Oncologist, Amandeep Hospital in partnership with Ujala Cygnus
- Dr Tajinder Kaur Nagpal, Hartej Hospital, Amritsar
- Sumit Sharma, Ixora Academy, IXB Classes and Lefroy Education
- Yogesh Joshi, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar