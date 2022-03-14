Acid attack: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

A woman lawyer had a narrow escape when two bike-borne persons threw acid on her face here on Saturday evening. Her alertness saved her as she covered the face with her jacket.

The victim, identified as Priya, a resident of Fatehgarh Churian (Gurdaspur), recognised one of the accused as Karan, who also lived in Fategarh Churian. The police have registered a case against him and his unidentified accomplice and raids were on to nab them. The Amritsar Bar Association has condemned the incident and said the Punjab Police should ensure her security.

Priya told the police that on Saturday she along with her brother Amit was returning home after meeting a relative. She said when they reached near Mehdipura village, two youths came from behind on a bike. As they came near her, one of them called her name. She recognized the pillion rider as Karan, but she could not identify the youth driving the motorcycle. She said Karan was holding an acid bottle and as he came near her, he sprinkled acid on her face.

She said she immediately covered her face with her arm due to which her jacket burnt and saved herself. However, the accused fled from the spot.

The police said a case under Sections 326-B, 511, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against Karan and his unidentified companion. Raids were on to nab them.

Priya said Karan recently came out of the jail where he was lodged for his involvement in murder and drug peddling cases. She had recently completed her law and was currently practicing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

She alleged that the accused had been harassing her for some time for not responding to his calls. She said she had already informed her family about this. She alleged during the incident, the accused threatened to kill her.

While condemning the incident, Amritsar Bar Association president Vipin Dhand said they would look into the case and also talked to the police authorities for providing security to the victim and her family.