DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Across borders & generations, Bohru's story of migration

Across borders & generations, Bohru's story of migration

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The entrance to Bohru village near Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

The search for greener pastures has, over generations, prompted families to leave Bohru village. There is no record of when the process began.

The oldest migration remembered by residents dates to the late 19th century, when the British government encouraged families to move to the “Baar Area”. The term referred to forested tracts that the British administration sought to bring under cultivation by allotting land in murabbas, each measuring 25 acres.

Advertisement

Residents of several villages, including Bohru, accepted agricultural land in Lyallpur, Sheikhupura and Sialkot. This migration took place towards the fag end of the 19th century.

Advertisement

Partition in 1947 disrupted decades of effort and uprooted families on both sides of the newly drawn border. A majority of the families from the Baar Area had to return to India, while others dispersed across different parts of the country.

Harjeet Singh, a former sarpanch of the village, said about 25-30 families came from Pakistan during Partition and settled in Bohru. Many of them were families that had earlier migrated to the Baar Area.

Advertisement

The Partition of 1947 transformed the social structure of villages across Punjab. Amritsar, being a border district, witnessed the violence, migration and upheaval associated with the division of the province.

Bohru was also affected by this historic transformation. The arrival of families from western Punjab, redistribution of agricultural land and emergence of new social relationships changed the composition of villages across the region.

A detailed local history of this period would require an examination of refugee records, land records and the recollections of families that witnessed Partition.

Harjeet said that after Independence, several families acquired agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh and shifted there.

Another wave of migration began overseas in 2015 and gained popularity in the following years, he said. However, the trend has witnessed some decline over the past couple of years.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts