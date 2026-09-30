The search for greener pastures has, over generations, prompted families to leave Bohru village. There is no record of when the process began.

The oldest migration remembered by residents dates to the late 19th century, when the British government encouraged families to move to the “Baar Area”. The term referred to forested tracts that the British administration sought to bring under cultivation by allotting land in murabbas, each measuring 25 acres.

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Residents of several villages, including Bohru, accepted agricultural land in Lyallpur, Sheikhupura and Sialkot. This migration took place towards the fag end of the 19th century.

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Partition in 1947 disrupted decades of effort and uprooted families on both sides of the newly drawn border. A majority of the families from the Baar Area had to return to India, while others dispersed across different parts of the country.

Harjeet Singh, a former sarpanch of the village, said about 25-30 families came from Pakistan during Partition and settled in Bohru. Many of them were families that had earlier migrated to the Baar Area.

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The Partition of 1947 transformed the social structure of villages across Punjab. Amritsar, being a border district, witnessed the violence, migration and upheaval associated with the division of the province.

Bohru was also affected by this historic transformation. The arrival of families from western Punjab, redistribution of agricultural land and emergence of new social relationships changed the composition of villages across the region.

A detailed local history of this period would require an examination of refugee records, land records and the recollections of families that witnessed Partition.

Harjeet said that after Independence, several families acquired agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh and shifted there.

Another wave of migration began overseas in 2015 and gained popularity in the following years, he said. However, the trend has witnessed some decline over the past couple of years.