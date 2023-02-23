'Act against e-pharmacies'

Amritsar: Accusing corporate houses of using e-pharmacy route to monopolise trade of medicines, the Punjab Chemists’ Association has asked government to look into the matter and take action against violators, who have jeopardised livelihood of small chemists in the country. TNS
‘Obesity mother of all diseases’
Amritsar: During an awareness event organised regarding obesity, health experts claimed that bariatric surgery can help such patients reduce weight. Dr Amit Bhambri, consultant bariatric surgery at SPS Hospital in Ludhiana, said obesity is the mother of all diseases. TNS
Amritpal to stage protest
Amritsar: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Wednesday said they would hold a protest outside the Ajnala police station here on Thursday, where a kidnapping and assault case was registered against him and his supporters.
