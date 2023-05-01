Action against 9 firms for overweighing gunny bags

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 30

The Punjab Mandi Board has taken a serious note of the over-weighing the farmers’ crop arriving at different mandis of the district for procurement by the firms of the Commission agents.

The district administration stated here on Sunday that action had been taken against nine firms so far and some of the firms had been served notices for the suspension of their licenses over the malpractice. Instructions were issued in this regard by Sarwan Singh Dhunn Khemkaran MLA.

The MLA said he had received a complaint by the farmers, stating that some commission agents had over-weighed their crop. The MLA ordered the officials of the Punjab Mandi Board to conduct checking of the stock procured by the commission agents. The MLA served a warning to the commission agents.