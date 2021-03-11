Action against illegal colonies

Amritsar, May 28
Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority on Saturday initiated a drive to check violation of illegal constructions in unauthorised colonies.
Additional Chief ADA Lovejit Kalsi, said illegal constructions — residential and commercial — were dismantled in different unauthorised areas.
Kalsi also warned colonisers against irregularities in the residential and commercial colonies.
