Activist starts survey on addicts in villages

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 2

A local activist initiated the step of conducting village-level surveys of drug addicts and deaths in drug-affected villages, along with awareness campaigns. Mandeep Singh Manna, former Congress leader, conducted an awareness programme in Sohian Kalan village. Speaking on the occasion, Manna said the youth of Punjab is facing a tough situation, but there is no political debate on it. He asked the villagers to focus on the youth instead of petty political issues related to sewerage and streets.

“Every political activist claims to save Punjab but is doing nothing about it. Those who are well-off and can afford to pay Rs 30-40 lakh to travel agents are going abroad. Those who don’t have assets to sell are unemployed and dying because of drugs and most of these deaths are unreported,” said Manna.

Quoting the situation of Chatiwind village of Amritsar, where hundreds of youngsters are drug addicts and a large number of them have died, Manna said, “Punjab will survive if the youth survives. The price of sand and gravel is not an issue. We can survive with potholed streets or choked sewerage but we can’t survive without our youngsters, who are the future of the nation. Lakhs of migrant workers from UP and Bihar are occupying the space of Punjabi youngsters here. With the help of local people, we are going to start a survey in villages to ascertain the number of drug addicts, deaths, youth migrated to other countries and files submitted for visas, as it would help us understand the ground realities. We will also make the state government aware about the situation.”

A play was also conducted at Sohian village on awareness about drug addiction.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress