Activists burn govt's effigy

Amritsar, January 20
Days after the mysterious death of a cow in Sohian Kalan village falling under the Majitha police station in the Majitha sub-division, the animal lovers today held a protest at Kitchlew Chowk alleging police inaction into the matter.
They burnt the effigies of the Police Department and the state government during the protest for its failure to make any progress in the instance till now.
Though the police registered a case there was no breakthrough in this connection till now. A cow had died under mysterious circumstances in Sohian Kalan village on Fatehgarh Churian road here on January 5. The incident came to light when Paramjit Singh Bagga, a local resident, found the cow in a serious condition. He informed animal lovers about it. Both the front legs of the cow were badly damaged. By the time the authorities concerned provided treatment to the cow, it died.
The animal lovers also had raised questions as there was no tag on the body of the cow. Tag would have helped the authorities to identify its owner.
Dr Rohan Mehra, president, anti crime and animal protection association, said the animal lovers were disappointed as the police have failed to make any breakthrough even after a fortnight has passed. We want arrest of the suspects, he added.
