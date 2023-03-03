Activists demand grant for buying land for horticulture institute

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

Local residents and activists have asked the Punjab Finance Minister to allocate the required budget for the purchase of land for postgraduate institute of horticulture research and education (PGIHRE) in Amritsar.

The official permission has almost been issued by the district, divisional and state-level competent authorities to purchase land at Chhiddan village (in tehsil Lopoke), situated on the main Amritsar-Attari road to construct administrative, academic and residential blocks of the PGIHRE. At present, the main necessity is the availability of funds with the state government which will be paid to the owners of the land.

Delay cause huge loss to farmers A delay of eight years in purchasing the approved land for PGIHRE has caused a huge loss to farmers of the state, especially of Amritsar. Farmers of the area should be provided better avenues by paving the way for the establishment of the institute. —Kulwant Singh, Amritsar Vikas Manch

“The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government deserves to be applauded as it issued a notification within three months, which the previous regimes could not issue for eight years. Local Cabinet ministers Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal played a commendable role in issuing the necessary official sanctions at various official levels,” said Hardip Singh Chahal, an activist.

The annual budget of the Punjab Government will be presented in the state legislative assembly on March 10 by state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. The Amritsar Vikas Manch also demanded the allocation of the required budget for the purchase of nearly 30 acres of land for the institute.