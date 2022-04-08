Activists in Amritsar oppose government's move to axe trees

Amritsar, April 7
Residents and activists opposed the felling of trees for the construction of a cycle track in Sakatri Bagh (Bularia Park) here on Thursday. A delegation of social activists, environmentalists, public representatives and NGOs met Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA (South), and asked him to save the trees. The activists claimed that there was a proposal to cut several trees for the construction of the track in the 200-year-old garden. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited the garden and assured them of taking an appropriate action.
A delegation led by Daljit Singh Kholi and Deepak Babbar, members of the Amritsar Citizens Environment Committee, activists of the Mission Aagaaz, the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), Aas Foundation, Anti-Crime and Animal Protection submitted a memorandum to the MLA. —
