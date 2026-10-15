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Home / Amritsar / Activist’s killing puts Amritsar admn on checking overdrive

Activist’s killing puts Amritsar admn on checking overdrive

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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As many as 120 cyclists take out an awareness rally against substance abuse. The rally started from the rear gate of Guru Nanak Dev University and passed through the Mahal Bypass before culminating at the India Gate in Amritsar.
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With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann scheduled to review the anti-drug campaign in Phillaur on October 16, the district administration has stepped up checks in drug hotspots, bringing the administration, the police and the Health Department together to engage residents and address the problem.

From the Deputy Commissioner to Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), officials are holding meetings in drug-affected areas alongside senior police officials.

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Earlier, such interactions were largely led by the police under Operation Sampark. The involvement of the civil administration and the Health Department indicates an attempt to broaden the campaign beyond enforcement and focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

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On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, along with senior officials of the Amritsar Commissionerate Police and the Border Range police, visited drug hotspots falling under the jurisdiction of the city and the Amritsar rural police. Civil Surgeon Dr Bharti Dhawan also attended the meetings.

However, residents and activists say awareness meetings must translate into sustained action against drug suppliers and better access to treatment for addicts.

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Ratan Singh Randhawa, a senior farm leader, said treatment and rehabilitation remained areas of concern at the ground level even as the police were making efforts to break the supply chain amid the challenge of cross-border drug smuggling through drones.

“There is a need to strengthen treatment and rehabilitation. The involvement of the administration and the Health Department could help bridge coordination gaps, particularly in identifying addicts who need treatment and ensuring rehabilitation,” he said.

He added that the police would have to sustain their crackdown on drug traffickers to curb the supply of narcotics.

Local activist Jaswant Singh said such interactions would have little impact unless followed by visible action on the ground. While public participation and awareness were important, he said residents expected concrete steps to tackle the drug supply network and address the needs of those battling addiction.

Meanwhile, CM Mann has directed senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretaries of Home Affairs and Transport, the Director General of Police (DGP), the Principal Secretaries of Health and Social Security, Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), SDMs and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), to attend the October 16 meeting.

The meeting will assess the implementation of the anti-drug campaign, identify bottlenecks and strengthen inter-departmental coordination through a “whole-of-government approach”.

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