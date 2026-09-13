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Home / Amritsar / Activists question BRTS corridor demolition in Amritsar, seek halt

Activists question BRTS corridor demolition in Amritsar, seek halt

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:19 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The Bus Rapid Transit System corridor in Amritsar.
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Local activists alleged demolition of the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor without putting an alternative public transport system in place is an irresponsible move, questioning the municipal corporation’s decision to dismantle infrastructure built at a cost of nearly Rs 600 crore.

The office bearers of Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) said it was particularly unfortunate that the demolition of the corridor was being undertaken amid a celebratory atmosphere, despite the BRTS having provided an affordable and air-conditioned public transport facility to nearly 40,000-50,000 commuters every day, including students, employees, working women, labourers, tourists and devotees.

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Kulwant Singh Ankhi of AVM said the BRTS project, constructed during the previous SAD-BJP government, involved significant public expenditure and also led to the removal of hundreds of trees for the construction of the dedicated corridor. Foot overbridges and other infrastructure were subsequently created at several stations to facilitate passenger access.

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In a statement, the AVM president Rajwinder Singh Gill said the BRTS service had been deliberately allowed to deteriorate, with 92 buses lying unused at the Verka depot for nearly three years. Instead of dismantling the corridor, the authorities should have repaired the buses and restored the service, he said.

The organisation also pointed out the city MLAs had earlier assured its members during meetings that the BRTS service would be restored and Rs 5 crore would be allocated for the purpose. However, the demolition of the corridor had now begun without any alternative local transport arrangement, it said.

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A delegation of the Manch had also met Mayor Moti Bhatia in his office and urged him to revive the service by repairing the idle buses. However, the organisation said it did not receive a satisfactory response on the decision to discontinue the system without providing an alternative.

Manmohan Singh Brar said Amritsar had already witnessed the decline of the city bus service and expressed concern that another public transport facility was now being dismantled. It stressed an efficient local transport system was particularly important for Amritsar as Punjab’s major tourism destination.

The organisation urged the Local Government Department, Mayor and Municipal Corporation Commissioner to immediately halt the demolition of the BRTS corridor and explore the restoration of the service by repairing the 92 buses lying at the Verka depot. It also suggested the authorities could study Chandigarh’s public transport model while planning an alternative for Amritsar

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