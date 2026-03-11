DT
Home / Amritsar / Activists submit memo seeking probe into police encounters

Activists submit memo seeking probe into police encounters

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:05 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee present a memorandum at the SSP office in Punjab. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
A deputation from the district unit of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) in Punjab submitted a memorandum to the SSP office on Wednesday, demanding a CBI investigation into alleged fake police encounters across the state.

The memorandum, addressed to the President of India, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister, the Governor of Punjab and the Chief Minister, was received by SP (Detective) Riputapan Singh, as SSP Surinder Lamba was not present.

The district president of the committee, Satnam Singh Manochahal, and state leader Harjinder Singh Shakri said the organisation sought a CBI probe into all 42 alleged fake police encounters in the state, including the case of Ranjit Singh (19) in Adia, Gurdaspur.

The leaders alleged police were fabricating gunfight stories to cover up killings, resulting in innocent youths being victimised. “The claim that suspects were shot in the leg while attempting to escape has become routine,” they said.

The KMSC leaders added that the organisation is planning a coordinated campaign to press for this demand, which they said would not only bring relief to the peace-loving citizens of the state but also prevent the killing of innocent youths.

