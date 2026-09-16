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Home / Amritsar / Actor Ashutosh Rana visits Golden Temple

Actor Ashutosh Rana visits Golden Temple

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Actor Ashutosh Rana pays obeisance at the Golden Temple ahead of the screening of the play, Hamare Ram.
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The team behind the theatrical production Hamare Ram, organized by the Punjab Government, paid obeisance at Harmandir Sahib on Tuesday alongside actor Ashutosh Rana. Punjab Tourism Department Advisor Deepak Bali accompanied the team during the visit.

Speaking to the media after paying his respects at Sri Darbar Sahib, Ashutosh Rana shared that he experienced immense spiritual peace at the holy shrine, adding that he always looks forward to visiting and seeking its blessings.

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He announced that his team will stage four performances of Hamare Ram on September 16 and 17 at the Dasmesh Auditorium of Guru Nanak Dev University.

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