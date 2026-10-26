Acute staff shortage plagues Amritsar’s hospitality sector

Amritsar’s hospitality industry is facing an acute staff shortage as the number of hotels, lodges, inns (serais), guest houses, bed-and-breakfast establishments, restaurants, dhabas and bars, including those serving hard liquor, has grown faster than the workforce available to house them.

The shortage spans front-of-house and back-of-house operations, affecting guest-facing positions such as receptionists and concierges, management roles, including general managers and department heads and operational staff in housekeeping and maintenance. Specialised positions in sales, marketing, food and beverage, and administration are also affected.

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The crunch is particularly acute among servers and waitstaff responsible for taking food and drink orders, serving meals and checking on diners’ satisfaction, as well as bussers tasked with clearing dirty plates and glassware, wiping tables and preparing spaces for the next guests.

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Monthly salaries for staff in these positions have risen from Rs 11,000-Rs 12,000 six months ago to Rs 16,000-Rs 18,000 at present.

Piyush Kapoor, manager of a hotel property that is more than 60 years old, said hotels and restaurants were struggling to find enough staff. Poaching was frequent, leaving employers uncertain about when employees might leave to join another hotel or eating establishment.

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He said the shortage had become so severe that front-desk staff were being compelled to take on other jobs.

Kapoor also blamed social media for fostering an aversion to labour-intensive work. He said exposure to social media had discouraged young people from entering professions that demand courtesy and a spirit of service.

APS Chatha, president of the Amritsar Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHARA), attributed the industry’s difficulties to people from other professions entering the hospitality sector, a deteriorating law-and-order situation and frequent protests that cause traffic congestion. He said these factors were also holding back tourist footfall in the city.

Chatha said the association had found that daily footfall at a site showcasing traditional Punjabi heritage and lifestyle had fallen from more than 800 to nearly 300.

Citing another example of the sector’s difficulties, he said a businessman from Mansa who operated a banquet hall, restaurant and bar in an upscale locality in Amritsar had abandoned the rented property this month after finding the venture unprofitable despite running it for the past two years.

Chatha added that several businessmen from the textile, timber and other sectors had converted properties in prominent locations into hotels.

Tirathpal Singh, deputy chief executive officer, acknowledged that there might be a staff shortage, saying his office received requests from hospitals seeking housekeeping personnel.

He said young people preferred desk jobs and that attitudes needed to change to make them employable.