ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

On the directions of Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) Chief Administrator Deep Shikha Sharma and Additional Administrator Rajat Oberoi, a team of the Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) led by District Town Planner Gursevak Singh Aulakh pulled down an unauthorised colony and constructions at Nag village on Majitha Road here on Friday. The roads and illegally constructed houses were demolished with the help of a ditch machine.

ADA District Town Planner Gursevak Singh Aulakh said despite issuing regular notices and asking the owner of the illegal colony to stop the construction work, being carried out by him without permission, he did not pay attention to the government orders and continued with the construction work.

Owing to the violation of government bylaws, this action was taken under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995. Aulkah said till now nine new unauthorised colonies being developed without the permission of the competent authority had been demolished in the past.

The District Town Planner (Regulatory) said apart from this, notices had also been issued to some other colonies and if no adequate response or documents were received in this regard within the time given in the notice, a similar action would be taken against them. The ADA would also get an FIR registered against the accused under relevant sections of the PAPRA.

“We got registered 48 FIRs against unauthorised colonies so far on the directions of the Punjab Government. A letter has been written to the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, and the SSP (Rural), Amritsar, for registration of more FIRs against the violators,” said Aulakh.

He clarified that legal action could be initiated against the person developing an unauthorized colony as per Sections 3 to 7 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act 1995 (Amendment 2014 and 2021). There is a provision of imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh.

He said after the issuance of orders by the present government to take strict action against illegal colonizers, action was being taken by the ADA for planning unauthorised colonies in Amritsar district so that the general public could be stopped from investing their valuable capital in these colonies and unplanned development in the district. The Town Planner appealed to the general public not to buy plots in these unauthorised colonies, which are not approved by the Punjab Urban Development Authority.