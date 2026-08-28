Additional Deputy Commissioner reviews SIR hearing setup

To review arrangements for the ongoing hearing of notices issued under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Amritsar, Pallavi Mishra, IAS, today visited the designated hearing venue at Government Medical College, Amritsar.

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She was accompanied by Inayat, ERO-15 Amritsar North-cum-Additional Chief Administrator, Amritsar Development Authority, and Rajinder Singh, Election Tehsildar, Amritsar.

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During the visit, Mishra inspected the arrangements for the hearing of notices and obtained information from the officials concerned about the hearing process, the arrival of voters, verification of documents and maintenance of records. Separate counters, a help desk, seating arrangements, drinking water, cleanliness and adequate waiting areas had been provided for voters appearing for the hearing of notices.

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She directed the officials to listen to every voter carefully and ensure that all documents submitted by them were recorded transparently and in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The hearing process is being conducted online, which is helping to expedite the process and facilitate the prompt resolution of voters’ issues. Voters present at the venue expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration and the smooth online process, saying they did not face any inconvenience.

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Mishra said the hearing of notices was an important stage in ensuring that the SIR process was completed in a transparent, impartial and smooth manner. She said every eligible voter must be given a full opportunity to present their case and that no eligible person’s name should be affected without proper verification and adherence to the prescribed procedure.