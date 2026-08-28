DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Additional Deputy Commissioner reviews SIR hearing setup

Additional Deputy Commissioner reviews SIR hearing setup

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

To review arrangements for the ongoing hearing of notices issued under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Amritsar, Pallavi Mishra, IAS, today visited the designated hearing venue at Government Medical College, Amritsar.

Advertisement

She was accompanied by Inayat, ERO-15 Amritsar North-cum-Additional Chief Administrator, Amritsar Development Authority, and Rajinder Singh, Election Tehsildar, Amritsar.

Advertisement

During the visit, Mishra inspected the arrangements for the hearing of notices and obtained information from the officials concerned about the hearing process, the arrival of voters, verification of documents and maintenance of records. Separate counters, a help desk, seating arrangements, drinking water, cleanliness and adequate waiting areas had been provided for voters appearing for the hearing of notices.

Advertisement

She directed the officials to listen to every voter carefully and ensure that all documents submitted by them were recorded transparently and in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The hearing process is being conducted online, which is helping to expedite the process and facilitate the prompt resolution of voters’ issues. Voters present at the venue expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration and the smooth online process, saying they did not face any inconvenience.

Advertisement

Mishra said the hearing of notices was an important stage in ensuring that the SIR process was completed in a transparent, impartial and smooth manner. She said every eligible voter must be given a full opportunity to present their case and that no eligible person’s name should be affected without proper verification and adherence to the prescribed procedure.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts