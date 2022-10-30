Addict dies of drug overdose

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 29

A person identified as Sukhjit Singh (40) of Mianwind village died of drug overdose on Thursday at the local civil hospital. The deceased was hooked on drugs for the last 10 years and was also taking the medicine from the OOAT centre, Tarn Taran.

Karamjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, in her statement to the Verowal police said her husband apart from taking the medicine being given at the OOAT centre had also been buying drugs from drug peddlers active in their locality.

She said Sukhjit took the medicine and drugs on Thursday and was then admitted at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, after his health deteriorated. Sukhjit died during the treatment at the hospital.

The Verowal police have registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC against the drug peddler from whom Sukhjit procured the drugs. SI Dalbir Singh said after registering the case investigation had been started.