Addict hangs self in Kasel village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 30

A drug addict died by suicide in his native Kasel village falling under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station on Thursday by hanging himself. The deceased has been identified as Rajandeep Singh (19).

His body was found hanging with the girder of an abandoned and locked room of a closed government hospital.

Mandeep Singh, the father of the deceased, said Rajandeep was a drug addict and had gone out of the house that day but did not return. Later, when his family members started looking for him, they found his body in a locked room of the deserted hospital of Kasel village.

The police said a report under Section 174of the CrPC has been registered. After conducting the autopsy of the body at the Tarn Taran Civil hospital, it was handed over to the family for cremation.